Homeowner shares photos while doing battle with relentless property threat: 'Look at these monsters'

"Thank you for your service!"

Some outdoor projects might take less time than you'd think, but others can take literal years to complete.

A Reddit user who posted in r/invasivespecies is facing the latter situation. They shared their story in a post titled, "My personal war against the Himalayan Blackberry."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The first of their pictures shows a huge wall of Himalayan blackberry. The second shows that the OP's work has torn out most of the plant.

The original poster wrote in the caption that they live in the Pacific Northwest. They've been "fighting battles" with the Himalayan blackberry for three years and said they've loved seeing native plants grow in its place.

The OP also included a picture in a comment of an individual plant they dug up and said, "Look at these monsters!"

In the picture, they put their hand next to the plant's roots for scale. The roots are wider than their hand and longer than one of their fingers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

To avoid a headache like this, make sure to research whatever you decide to plant before working on your outdoor space. Introducing plants like the Himalayan blackberry can be a costly mistake. The Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board said the plant has cost millions of dollars in control efforts and damage.

Rewilding the space around you can save money over time and be great for the environment. If you're looking for plants that are native to your area, check out the National Wildlife Federation's search engine.

Reddit users shared their horror stories and congratulated the OP in the comments.

One person wrote, "Nice. I have a special kind of hate for it and English ivy where I live. Demons."

"Thank you for your service!" another commenter exclaimed.

"weed wrenching scotch broom and grubbing blackberry is so satisfying! good work," a third Reddit user affirmed.

The OP replied that they do rip out Scotch broom by hand, but the blackberries tend to ruin their gloves. They instead go for the roots to effectively take out the whole plant.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.