Homeowner shares crucial tip for surviving heat-related emergencies: 'Absolutely better prevented than cured'

"Had this been a true emergency situation and I did not have cell phone service nor any stored salts I could have been in agony all day."

A hiking crisis prompted an important conversation about how to best prepare for an emergency.

In r/preppers, a Redditor said an experience on the trail made them realize they were not ready to deal with a true calamity.

"Recently I went hiking in the heat and sweat more than I probably have all year combined," they wrote. "I knew enough to drink plenty of water and have a banana mid hike. Despite this I ended up with the worst muscle cramps I can recall, two in my left foot and one in each leg."

They were "in agony" and "crawled to the kitchen." Realizing they hadn't eaten anything salty all day, they reached for soy sauce and pickle juice. It did the trick "almost instantly."

"Had this been a true emergency situation and I did not have cell phone service nor any stored salts I could have been in agony all day," they concluded.

The poster asked others to be mindful in the outdoors and drink water but also take in all electrolytes, not just potassium. That means sodium, chloride, magnesium, calcium, phosphate, and bicarbonate.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Heat-related emergencies are all too common as Earth rapidly warms. In Arizona, hundreds of people died last year during a heatwave. In Texas, Hurricane Beryl this summer knocked out power to millions of people, some of whom were without air conditioning and other essential devices, including medical equipment, for weeks amid searing temperatures, resulting in at least 13 deaths.

Besides remaining hydrated and replenishing your electrolytes, you can dunk your feet in cold water to ward off the effects of hot weather. If you're not experiencing a power outage, a fan can help if it's not hotter than 95 degrees Fahrenheit, and there are hacks to help produce cool air, including with the help of frozen goods.

Otherwise, be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses.

🗣️ What supplies do you keep on hand in case of a blackout?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

In this instance, commenters noted that taking in too much salt can itself be dangerous, so chugging soy sauce isn't a recommended remedy for cramps. The poster did clarify they drank "only a little for an emergency situation."

"That's one problem that's never come up in 20 years of hiking/canoeing," one commenter said. "But, I can understand in the rare occasion it happened to someone, it would be appreciated."

"Absolutely better prevented than cured," the poster responded.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.