Confused homeowner seeks answers after HVAC techs repeatedly offer questionable advice: 'That's nonsense'

"It's not getting colder, and you can't predict fossil fuel markets."

Heat pumps are an extremely affordable and efficient way to heat homes without damaging the environment. One homeowner found this out after a confusing interaction with HVAC techs who mentioned that a heat pump is "not a good option."

However, Redditors proved differently as they gave helpful advice in the r/heatpumps subreddit that showed heat pumps are always a great option.

"Solar and heat pumps are the way," one Redditor commented. "Invest now and save money going forward [and] take advantage of tax credits."

The OP was originally concerned about pricing. They were worried that energy costs may even out to be the same as gas pricing, but this Redditor cleared up the confusion.



"It's not getting colder and you can't predict fossil fuel markets–they swing up and down all the time," the helpful commenter explained. They then discussed that frozen periods in their home are always solved with their heat pump.

There are numerous benefits of heat pumps. They are said to outperform traditional HVAC units through energy efficiency as well as delivering both heating and cooling. Significant savings can come from heat pumps in addition to tax incentives through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Homeowners with heat pumps have reported saving thousands on energy costs without sacrificing comfort. It's important to stress that these tax incentives won't be around forever. President-elect Trump intends to take them away, so if you have been thinking about making the switch to a heat pump, do so now. The easiest way to estimate a heat pump quote in your area is through this helpful guide through EnergySage.

The benefits of a heat pump are a far cry from the drastic environmental disadvantages that come from HVAC units. In the U.S., air conditioners are reported to use about 6% of all electricity produced while releasing 129 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year.

One Redditor's thoughts on the HVAC tech's comments sum up environmentalists' beliefs most accurately.

"That's nonsense," they wrote. "[It's] harder to install gas aux than [it is] to just pop in electric aux."

