Homeowner sparks debate after 'reputable' HVAC tech gives frustrating advice: 'Find another contractor'

"They all want to reinstall gas and put gas furnaces in."

Chicago winters are famously brutal, but a homeowner is finding that some opinions on heat pumps are even colder.

In a Reddit post, the homeowner explained they wanted to replace their aging gas furnaces with heat pumps, but they kept hearing from contractors that it would not be possible.

"So far I've had three HVAC contractors out," said the original poster. "They're all reputable, super helpful and friendly, and come recommended from people I trust. But every single one is telling me that heat pumps can't handle Chicago winters. They all want to reinstall gas and put gas furnaces in."

This frustration resonates with many homeowners who know that heating accounts for a huge portion of household energy bills. Upgrading an HVAC system is one of the most effective ways to cut costs and use greener energy.

Heat pumps, unlike traditional systems, move heat rather than create it, making them far more efficient. Trusted brands like Mitsubishi make it easier than ever to find options tailored for every home, including cost-effective mini-split systems that can provide both heating and cooling in one unit.

Heating and cooling typically make up the biggest slice of home energy spending, and swapping to a modern heat pump can save you up to $400 a year in energy costs. Federal incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act are also still available, though some expire by the end of 2025, making now a smart time to act for additional savings in rebates.

Finding the right installer, though, can be tricky. Mitsubishi connects homeowners with trained professionals in its trusted network to ensure systems are sized and installed properly. The brand also provides resources to help homeowners identify efficient options at a fair price, to make sure their system performs well in every season.



Reddit users were quick to weigh in on the post.

"Find an HVAC contractor that wants to be in business in the next few years," one commenter said. "Gas furnaces are going away, heat pumps are replacing them. Tell them that they need to check out the new cold climate heat pumps."

"I live in Massachusetts and I replaced my propane furnace with a Mitsubishi ducted heat pump earlier this year, it works great," said another.

A third user summed up the consensus: "What they mean to say is that they don't understand and don't install heat pumps. Find another contractor that is familiar with modern technology."

With the right information and installation, heat pumps aren't just functional in cold climates; they can be a game-changing upgrade for both comfort and savings.

