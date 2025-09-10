Homeowner questions trendy HVAC upgrade after outdated furnace calls it quits: 'Are your bills less than they were?'

When it comes to energy bills, heating and cooling are some of the biggest culprits. They often eat up nearly half of a household's total costs each year.

That's why so many homeowners are weighing whether to stick with a traditional HVAC replacement or make the switch to a heat pump, which promises lower bills and a lighter impact on the planet. But are these merely marketing hoaxes or true benefits?

One homeowner took to Reddit to ask for advice.

In their Reddit post, the New York City resident explained they are facing restrictions from their co-op and wanted to hear from real-world heat pump owners before making a decision.

"*Are you happier with a heat pump *are your bills less than they were *do you have more or less maintenance *anything else to convince me to switch to a heat pump or stay with a traditional system," they queried.

Responses poured in, ranging from glowing reviews of lower bills to warnings about installation complexity and local climate challenges.

"Love our heat pumps! Our air bills are $30 lower than same time last year for more energy, I cannot complain!" said one commenter.



Traditional furnaces rely heavily on gas, while heat pumps run on electricity and transfer heat rather than generating it, making them significantly more efficient. That means homeowners can reduce their monthly bills while also cutting down their carbon output.

While finding the right installer can be daunting, there are reliable tools to help homeowners navigate the process. For example, LG connects homeowners with trained professionals in its trusted network, making it easier to design and install a system that fits your home's needs. That means fewer headaches around setting up and more confidence that your upgrade will pay off over time.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

For those curious about the financial side, LG also has a free tool to help you find heat pump rebates (based on your ZIP code), making upgrading even cheaper. And because many federal appliance rebates are still available, and will be even after the appliance tax credits are phased out, the investment can remain well within reach.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.