Homeowner searches for unbiased HVAC advice after considering next-gen upgrade: '[We] got a $500 rebate … and a $1,000 tax credit'

Most homeowners would bend over backwards to save some money on their utility bills.

One Redditor found out that they may not have to do gymnastics to achieve this goal. Instead, they may just need to get a heat pump.

They originally posted asking for other people's experiences with heat pumps. The poster was revamping their home heating and cooling system, and companies had recommended it, but the homeowner wasn't sure if it was up to the hype.

It makes sense to be skeptical about technology you haven't used before. That's why companies like Mitsubishi offer to connect you to professionals in their network who are committed to helping you get the very best heating and cooling for your home.

The Department of Energy supports the use of heat pumps. It explains that this technology helps you use less energy, which translates into lower energy bills. And when you're spending less there, there's more to spend somewhere else.

In fact, Rewiring America says that installing a heat pump will save most households about $370 a year, which seriously adds up over the lifetime of the equipment. That's not to mention the rebates, tax credits, and more.

If you're not sure, call someone like Mitsubishi to come look at your home. It can help you figure out whether a heat pump would be right for you, then install this technology to help with both heating and cooling your home.

If it will help you save money, it's worth the investment. Mitsubishi may also recommend smaller heat pumps to serve just part of your house.

Other Redditors came out in favor of heat pumps.

"Heat pumps are great, and you can get a tax credit for installing one and save money on heating/cooling," someone shared.

"I have a central heat pump and it's amazing!" another person added.

They also had advice for saving even more money.

"Check with your local utility to see if they have any rebates or incentives - when we installed ours - got a $500 rebate from JCPL CoolSavings program and a $1000 tax credit for replacing the outdated units," one said.

