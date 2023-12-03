Homeowner stuns with before-and-after photos of untraditional lawn transformation: ‘It’s so lush’

The before photo shows a nondescript area that appears to have patches in desperate need of watering.

One homeowner is making their own luck after an untraditional lawn transformation.

In a subreddit, the Redditor shared how they replaced their front grass lawn with white clover roughly a year after buying the property.

The before photo shows a nondescript area that appears to have patches in need of watering. In the after photos, meanwhile, white clovers add dimension and intrigue to the seemingly greener lawn.

“Looks better than grass when I let it grow AND when I mow it,” the OP said.

“I am doing this for my yard too,” one commenter wrote.

While the OP acknowledged that their “monoculture” lawn may not have the impact of other transformations that utilize a variety of native plants, they pointed out it is “still a step in the right direction,” highlighting how the clover is a food source for rabbits and attracts pollinators.

White clover blooms from May to September and is a favorite of honeybees in particular.

Sadly, the bee population has declined in part because of changing global temperatures, as well as herbicides and pesticides, which contain chemicals toxic to bees, other beneficial pollinators, and humans.

According to bee experts at the United Nations, “a third of the world’s food production depends on bees.”

White clover, though, is known for its resilience, meaning there’s no need for harmful treatments.

It also only needs to be mowed several times a year, preventing some of the pollution that contributes to those changing temperatures, and it can convert nitrogen into a usable form for other plants — basically acting as an eco-friendly fertilizer.

Other Redditors loved the simplicity and versatility of the grass-for-clover swap.

“Plus, [the lawn] can still be used for outdoor activities, whether that’s setting up a garage sale, playing sports, barbecues, sunbathing, kids playing,” one person pointed out.

“It’s perfect for people who aren’t in a position to go the wilder route … It’s so lush looking,” another commenter wrote.

