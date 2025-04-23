Home cooks share honest insights after indecisive dad weighs major kitchen remodel: 'The safety alone is worth it'

"Induction stoves are straight up better in nearly every single way."

Cities across the U.S. have attempted to ban natural gas, which powers gas furnaces and stoves, from new homes over recent years. While these efforts have had varying success, most consumers can still choose whether or not to use natural gas in their homes.

One such consumer took to Reddit to determine whether to choose a gas or an induction stove when remodeling their kitchen. While the Reddit user planned to install another gas stove since they had experience using one, they considered switching to induction stoves due to their superior safety.

Stoves that use natural gas pose risks to human health. These stoves produce carbon monoxide, methane, nitrous oxide, nitrogen dioxide, and volatile organic compounds, among other pollutants, according to research published in Environmental Health Perspectives. Nitrogen dioxide from gas cooking, the research warns, can affect the respiratory system and increase the risk of asthma.

Induction stoves do not release these harmful chemicals. Celebrity chef Samin Nosrat, who wrote the award-winning cookbook Salt Fat Acid Heat, switched to an induction stove due to the health risks associated with gas stoves. She said her home reached dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, prompting her to ditch natural gas.

Besides human health, gas stoves also harm environmental health. Gas stoves rely on planet-heating natural gas, while induction stoves utilize electricity.

Induction stoves work faster than gas stoves, and other improvements — like installing solar panels or a heat pump water heater — can make your home more efficient, too. These improvements use fewer resources, helping the environment and saving you money.

You can also save money by installing an induction stove or other electric appliances because these appliances may qualify you for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Induction stoves are eligible for a rebate up to $840 in qualifying scenarios. While President Trump seeks to eliminate IRA incentives, you can determine your eligibility for them using Rewiring America.

Although plug-in induction burners do not qualify for IRA incentives, they are much more budget-friendly options to improve your cooking and air quality. Many start at just around $50.

While the Reddit user considers whether to install an induction stove, other users shared their thoughts about them in the comments.

"We went induction and not only does it refuse to heat unless the pan is there but you can lock it so even with a pan nothing happens! The safety alone is worth it to me as an anxious person," one user commented.

"Induction stoves are straight up better in nearly every single way. Health concerns of gas burners are also very real, and warranted," another said.

