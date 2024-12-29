Homeowner rattled after cat nearly causes explosion: 'Sleep with one eye open, my friend'

Commenters shared similar near-misses and expressed alarm at how easily this could happen.

Gas stoves can pose hidden dangers, as one Reddit user learned when their cat accidentally turned on a burner, sparking concerns about safety, health, and environmental risks.

What happened?

A Reddit user recounted the shocking moment they realized a weird smell in their home was caused by gas leaking from their stove.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Why is this a big deal?

Accidents like this one highlight broader concerns with gas appliances. Beyond the risk of explosions or fires, gas stoves release harmful pollutants, like nitrogen dioxide, that can worsen respiratory issues, like asthma, especially in children. A recent study found that almost 13% of asthma cases in children can be linked to gas stove use.









Gas stoves can be more expensive in the long run because of installation, maintenance, and health-related costs, with gas line installation alone costing an additional $500 to more than $3,000 if not already in place.

On top of the cost and health risks, there's the environmental impact. Even small leaks from methane, the main component of natural gas, can contribute to climate change.

What's being done about it?

Induction stoves, for example, offer a safer alternative to gas stoves because they don't release harmful pollutants directly into the home. Instead, they use electromagnetic technology to heat cookware directly, eliminating the risk of gas leaks entirely.

Induction stoves cook faster and are more energy-efficient. According to Energy Star, induction stoves are around three times more efficient than gas stoves, which could mean lower utility bills. Induction burners can also reduce cooking times by up to 50% when compared to gas or electric stoves.

The good news? Switching to an induction stove is now more affordable than ever. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can receive rebates covering up to 30% of the cost of a new induction range. Companies like Copper offer options that make the transition easier and more accessible without major home electrical upgrades.

What can you do?

Taking advantage of IRA incentives earlier rather than later could also be worth thousands of dollars. President-elect Donald Trump has stated he wants to eliminate the subsidies, though that would require an act of Congress; still, IRA incentives have an uncertain future.

Organizations like Rewiring America offer resources to help you navigate the process, from calculating your potential savings to understanding available rebates. Check out their tool for more details on making the switch to cleaner, safer, and more efficient appliances.

Several Reddit users shared their love for induction cooktops in the original post.

"If you're getting electric, get induction electric. Literally nothing happens unless you place an induction pot (or anything cast iron) on the hob. It might beep at you, but that's all. Turns off as soon as you remove the pot and is back at touchable temperatures much faster than old-school electric hobs," said one.

Another added: "Sleep with one eye open, my friend."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.