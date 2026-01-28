Homeowner warned after sharing photo of creeping problem on neighbor's wall: 'Their namesake is justified in this case'

Commenters under the post were quick to voice their concerns.

A user on the r/gardening subreddit posted a concerning photo of their neighbor's invasive plant that was creeping over the wall between their properties.

The plant in question, a vine of morning glories, is a nightmare to many homeowners due to its tendency to spread easily and take over other flora nearby.

Many gardeners loathe invasive growths as they choke out preferred plant life and soak up resources from native species.

Native plants like clover for landscaping and aster for pollinators are far more helpful to yards than the infamous morning glory.

For those looking to fill their gardens with easy-to-maintain, inexpensive, and reliable plant life, native plants are the way to go.

Whereas morning glories are known for their stubbornness, flowering species like coneflowers and foxglove look just as beautiful without contributing to an uptick in expensive water bills.

Commenters under the post were quick to voice their concerns for the OP's predicament, with many relating to the headache and inconvenience the invasive morning glories posed in their own gardens.

One spoke of how they "fought that hell for 10 years and only ever held the line," warning the other Redditor to take on an "eradication project" against the plants.

Another agreed and mentioned that "those are Ipomoea cairica. Known as Mile-a-minute. Their namesake is justified in this case. For some regions of the world, they're terribly invasive and cause habitat destruction."

A third even called the invasive plant the "rodent of the flower world."

