Gardener laments mistake after planting relentlessly destructive plant in backyard: 'Talk about a nightmare'

by Jenna Reilly
Photo Credit: Reddit

There's a lot of things we do for our pals to help them out and support them, like providing useful life advice. According to one Redditor, "Friends don't let friends plant ivy."

Many gardeners tell battle stories of their fight against invasives. This gardener shared photo evidence of their fierce opponent and their efforts to defeat it. Other users in the r/gardening subreddit shared their own experiences trying to get rid of ivy.

One user wrote, "Had to do this 3 years straight at my old house. Talk about a nightmare." 

Unfortunately, many have experienced going up against the beautiful — yet invasive — plant, ivy. 

English ivy is invasive in many parts of the United States, and it's dangerous for other plant life. Ivy spreads quickly and can push out other vegetation, even choking nearby trees. Once it's taken over, it creates a monoculture that does not allow native plants to grow. 

Native plants are beneficial for homeowners in many ways. They don't require as much water or need chemical treatments, saving money on water bills and service fees. 

They're also naturally able to thrive in their native environments, allowing homeowners to enjoy the plants' aesthetic appeal without nearly as much labor. 

Pollinators also love the healthy ecosystem created by native plants, which benefits humans since pollinators do the important job of protecting our food supply. 

In place of pesky invasives like ivy, rewilding or installing natural lawns can provide low-maintenance and less expensive beautiful yards. Even a partial lawn replacement with a native garden, clover, or buffalo grass will allow homeowners to reap the rewards. 

Commenters on the Reddit post were quick to share their own stories of frustration with invasive plants. 

One user wrote, "I have finally rid my yard of ivy for the 2nd time! I suspect next year will be the third!"

Another Redditor said, "I have 3 hates. Ivy, morning glory & Bermuda grass."

One user joked, "Every ivy plant was planted by Satan."

