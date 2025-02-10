Gardener shares step-by-step photos of incredible garden transformation: 'I was just determined to cram as much in as possible'

A gardener has shared step-by-step photos of their garden transformation from a grass lawn to a native plant paradise.

Posting on the subreddit r/GardeningUK, they shared pictures of their garden over the course of a year and took the time to explain how they had cultivated the plants. The post was a follow-up to their first post where the Redditor had shared before-and-after pictures of their garden transformation.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In addition to sharing their progress, the original poster shared how they had gone about the transformation. They grew some of the plants in pots before transferring them to the yard and planted several of the trees.

The stunning garden contains a myriad of native plants, including cosmos, sweet alyssum, nasturtium, ferns, bleeding hearts, creeping thyme, and climbing hydrangeas, among many others. "I was just determined to cram as much in as possible," the OP wrote in a comment.

Native plant gardens are growing in popularity as people realize there are lots of benefits to switching out their lawns for plants that are indigenous to the area. Firstly, these plants are adapted to the local soil and weather conditions, which means most of these plants thrive with only the occasional watering and don't require the addition of fertilizers to the soil. As a result, you get to save money and enjoy a low-maintenance yard — a win-win situation.

Rewilding your yard and creating a space filled with native plants is also good for the local ecosystem and the wildlife it supports. Pollinators like birds, bees, and butterflies rely on native plants for food and shelter. As reported by Phys.org, research has shown that even a small patch of native wildflowers can increase pollinator populations, which is good news for people because these animals are vital for food production and security.

The commenters were impressed with the garden's transformation.

"Beautiful! I love it!" one commenter wrote.

Another added: "Im dying to get started on mine."

