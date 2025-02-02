Homeowner shares incredible before-and-after photos of major yard alteration: 'This is the best kind of glow-up'

A Swiss homeowner recently shared their impressive garden transformation on Reddit, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

They wrote that "it's been so rewarding" in this Reddit thread, noting it took five months and shared before-and-after photos of their garden's stunning makeover.

What started as a simple patch of grass and some weeds has blossomed into a vibrant, thriving space filled with vegetables, herbs, and flowers. It's a clear example of what can be done with a bit of planning, effort, and patience.

"I love how much bigger densely filled gardens look. Great job, looks amazing," one commenter responded.

In their post, the homeowner explained that they completely revamped the space by removing the grass by hand and planting a variety of crops, from tomatoes and sweet potatoes to pumpkins. They also included flowers like sunflowers, borage, and asters to attract pollinators.

Beyond the aesthetic transformation, the garden has also brought new wildlife and insects into the yard. "We've seen so many great insects and other wildlife that wasn't here before," the homeowner shared, adding that it's become its own little ecosystem. "I love it!"

As the garden continues to flourish, the homeowner has also seen the fruits of their labor in the form of a plentiful harvest. From leafy greens to colorful vegetables, they've been able to enjoy the rewards of their hard work.

"It's always a nice surprise finding something ripe to harvest in the garden," they added, sharing how they've been pleasantly surprised by the unexpected plants that have sprouted, like amaranth and tomatillos.

The Reddit community has been quick to show its admiration for the transformation. "Only 5 months? That's amazing!" one commenter wrote. Others echoed their excitement, calling it a "beautiful" and "amazing" change.

This garden makeover highlights a growing trend of people turning their lawns into more sustainable, productive spaces. Not only is the homeowner saving money on lawn care, but they're also creating an eco-friendly environment by reducing water usage and providing a haven for pollinators. And growing your own food can save you hundreds of dollars on produce each year.

"What a transformation! Happy eating," said one commenter.

"This is what we need!" exclaimed another.

And yet another commenter summed it up best: "This is the best kind of glow-up. We need more close-ups!"

