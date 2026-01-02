Visitor shares jaw-dropping photos of friend's 'fairytale' garden: 'It's gorgeous'

A Redditor has shared stunning images from a friend's backyard, highlighting the serene natural beauty of home gardens.

"Visiting my friend's garden feels like stepping into a fairytale," the original poster wrote on the r/gardening subreddit.

Fellow Redditors flooded the comments with expressions of praise and admiration.

"It's gorgeous," said one.

"So incredibly beautiful!" gushed another.

"I'd mistake this for a paid tourist attraction," chimed in a third.

In addition to providing natural beauty, gardens can provide a number of cost-saving and environmental benefits. Planting native species can save money on your water bill while also supporting local pollinators, birds, and even small mammals.

Gardening at home or at a community garden can also give you the opportunity to grow your own food, which can save money, encourage healthier eating habits, and help the environment.

Further, by choosing native plants or going even further and completely rewilding your yard, you can reduce the need for maintenance, saving time and money while giving the ecosystem an assist.

Natural landscapes and green spaces have also been shown to improve mental health, providing a respite from the hustle and bustle of today's high-tech, high-paced world.

"There is good evidence of a positive relationship between levels of neighborhood greenspace and mental health and well-being," wrote the authors of a 2017 study examining the mental-health benefits of greenspaces in urban areas.

"Individuals have less mental distress, less anxiety and depression, greater wellbeing and healthier cortisol profiles when living in urban areas with more greenspace compared with less greenspace."

Additionally, the practice of gardening itself has been shown to have a number of mental-health benefits. These include reducing stress, developing a growth mindset, and practicing acceptance, according to Psychology Today.

The online reactions to the OP's photos of their friend's garden serve as a prime example of humans' affinity for natural beauty.

"The colors are unreal," wrote one Redditor. "Your friend's backyard is literally a painting."

