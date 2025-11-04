Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'This is gorgeous'

"It is really great to see inspiring landscape design."

Plain and monotonous grass lawns are out.

Diverse and pollinator-friendly gardens? In.

When an outdoor space features a variety of native plants, butterflies and bees circulate the area, flitting and bumbling from flower to flower, plant to plant, crop to crop. Things grow with ease, and their colors overwhelm.

It smells clean.

Conversely, a traditional lawn sits there, lacks biodiversity, and provides little habitat or resources to insects or birds. It is, too, a bore.

One Redditor turned their sad monoculture lawn into a serene and varied garden. They shared their upgrade on the subreddit r/landscaping. "From grassy slope to zen garden," they captioned the photos.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The poster's unsightly, uneven patch of grass became an attractive garden. Different types of green plants line a concrete pathway. Mulch and stones add dimension, as do outdoor lights and a small fountain.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Variety in a garden equals beauty. It is a beauty that draws in pollinators, and when the plants are native, it is a variety that saves consumers time and money.

Monocultures, on the other hand, kill pollinators. They also drain consumer resources.

Traditional lawn maintenance requires consistent watering, weekly mowing, yearly fertilizing, aeration every one to two years, and reseeding every couple of years, according to Ernst Seeding.

When a yard features many native wild plants, maintenance responsibilities decrease and consumers save money on water and pesticides.

If a consumer rewilded even only part of their lawn, they would reap these benefits.

While the poster did not share a picture of a wild lawn, their yard was full of interest and variation.

Commenters were in awe.

"This is gorgeous!" one complimented.

"That is spectacular. It is really great to see inspiring landscape design where a thoughtful blend of hardscape and a variety of plants combine to make a space that is beautiful from every angle," another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.