Homeowner met with ominous warnings after sharing photo of 'awful' mystery plant: 'I've been battling these for years'

Green thumbs everywhere know the frustration of an unwelcome garden invader. In the Reddit forum r/gardening, one user was stumped over a mystery plant that kept "relentlessly popping up everywhere" no matter how many times they pulled it.

The community quickly identified the culprit as Arum italicum, described here by the North Carolina Extension Gardener Plant Toolbox. It's invasive in some parts of the United States — and to make matters worse, it's toxic.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Also known as Italian lords and ladies, this herbaceous perennial is poisonous to people and animals. It can cause skin irritation and illness if consumed. Its deep roots and buried bulbs make it hard to remove and help it spread uncontrollably.

One commenter advised: "Don't pull!! Dig wide around them and get as many of the bulbs as you possibly can!! Pulling them just makes them go dormant for a while and somehow they make new little bulblettes."

Invasive species disturb local ecosystems, outcompeting native plants and becoming a nightmare for homeowners. Getting rid of them takes a lot of effort, including careful digging to remove all parts of the plant and proper disposal so they don't crop back up again. (For example, put this one in the trash, not the compost, as composting can help it spread.) This costs time and money spent cultivating plants that get bullied out of the garden. Worse, it's extra dangerous for anyone with children and pets if the plant is toxic.

Many gardeners turn to native plant landscaping to give invasive species such as this a run for their money. Incorporating native plants increases competition and makes it harder for invasive species to reproduce, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Because native plants have adapted to local environments, you also save money on water and maintenance. Plus, they support local pollinators, which is great for humans since they are incredibly important to our food supply.

If you'd like to rewild your yard, try eco-friendly alternatives including clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping (landscaping with plants that need little water). Even upgrading to a natural lawn in only part of your garden can be beneficial.

Commenters seemed to feel the OP's pain. "I've been battling these for years," one shared. "If one tiny bulblet is left behind they'll be back. They're awful. Sorry, OP, but you've got the Italian Arum blues."

Another advised: "Dig down deep and remove the roots. Dig them out in spring before they start to fruit so you will avoid spreading the seeds."

