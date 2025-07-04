Homeowner shares stunning photos after defying HOA with backyard project: 'Thank God I'm retired'

One happy homeowner stuck it to their homeowners association by creating what one commenter described as a "garden mullet": a boring, HOA-approved lawn in the front and a jungle of flowers in the back.

"HOA controls the front yard. I control the back," the original poster wrote in the r/gardening subreddit, sharing incredible photos of their enviable project.

Their yard features towering sunflowers, a bramble of blackberries, and at least half a dozen other species of flowers. Birdhouses and bird feeders are scattered among the thriving plants.

"I watch the birds all day long," the OP revealed in a comment. "Thank God I'm retired."

They also mentioned that they reduce their water bill by using rain barrels.

An even better approach — for both attracting birds and pollinators and saving water — would be to rewild with native plants. They are low maintenance, thriving on the natural rainfall in their native environment, as that's the weather they have adapted to over time. They also need little additional care and no mowing for the same reason, making them much easier to grow than grass. Wildlife loves native plants because they provide food and shelter, and once beneficial bugs start moving in, birds and other small animals will follow, creating a gorgeous display of nature that's fun to watch.

However, HOAs aren't known for allowing especially vibrant and jungly gardens, native or not. They often stand in the way of money-saving and eco-friendly changes to homes and gardens.

"I've never understood HOAs," grumbled one commenter. "You get your castle and the peasants down the way tell you how to decorate it?"

Homeowners in an HOA may have the opportunity to modify the bylaws. Otherwise, look for a way around the restrictions like the one this gardener found.

