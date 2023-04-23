Community member stuns Redditors with offer posted on telephone pole: ‘I hope someone takes me up on it’

Fruit trees are the multi-hyphenate rock stars of the plant world: they provide food, shelter, and shade. And one generous Redditor is out to change some lives by offering free fruit trees to their neighbors.

In the post shared to the r/NoLawns subreddit, the user showed off a flyer they made and posted around their neighborhood.

The flier offers to buy and plant fruit trees “at no cost” to anyone who wants one. The Redditor is offering peach, cherry, apple, and plum trees, among others.

“Put up a bunch of these fliers. I hope someone takes me up on it,” the Redditor captioned their photo.

Planting fruit trees is the gift that keeps on giving — literally. A fruit tree may take a few years to produce fruit, but once it’s fruiting, it can be a source of healthy, delicious food for decades. No matter what part of the world you live in, there’s a fruit tree suited to your climate.

A fruit tree can provide an abundance of free food that could otherwise cost you a pretty penny at the supermarket. Peaches, cherries, apples, and plums, like the Redditor is offering, can often cost more than $5 a pound during peak season. And growing your own will provide you with a near-unlimited supply.

You don’t need to wait for someone to put fruit trees in your yard for free, though. The international nonprofit The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation offers an easy, step-by-step fruit tree planting guide.

“What a wonderful idea,” wrote one Redditor. “I hope it, pardon the pun, bears fruit.”

“Some counties do this for free,” noted one Redditor. “In the county I grew up in, you could get one free fruit tree a year if you are a homeowner.”

One person said they would gladly take up the Redditor on the offer “and give you a home-cooked meal or desserts as a thank you.”

