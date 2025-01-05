Outraged community exposes over-the-top content of influencer's recent haul: 'This is ridiculous'

Fashion influencer PR hauls have been drawing a lot of attention across the internet as prime examples of overconsumption, unhealthy consumerism, and unnecessary waste.

However, this trend isn't just unique to clothing, cosmetics, and beauty products.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a viral post to r/FoodieSnark, one Reddit user shared screenshots of a food influencer's over-the-top kitchen haul.

The original poster wrote in the caption: "Wishbone Kitchen PR Haul. This is ridiculous."

Meredith Hayden, the private chef behind Wishbone Kitchen, is a TikTok influencer and social media star. The post revealed that she receives high-end kitchen and household products from various companies, including spices from Watkins, bedding from Boll & Branch, and small appliances from Ninja Kitchen.

The 28-year-old also recently bought a $2,875,000 house in the Hamptons.

Influencer shares such as this one encourage followers to aspire to extravagant lifestyles and perpetuate the harms of consumption culture.

Spending excess money on kitchen items strains people's finances and the environment. When you have more kitchen products and gadgets than you could ever use, they will likely end up in the trash, ultimately overcrowding landfills.

A better way to stock your kitchen is to focus on the essentials and buy only what you need and will use. When you think reasonably and sustainably about food prep and cooking, you can save a lot of money and focus on improving your culinary skills.

Food blog enthusiasts were shocked by Wishbone Kitchen's PR haul and shared their opinions in the comments.

"My mouth dropped when she showed all of that plus the bedding," one Reddit user wrote, "I can't. Give it to people that actually need it. Not those that just bought a multi million dollar home."

"I get these people give brands exposure but wouldn't giving to people in need be better?!" another Redditor wondered.

Someone else commented: "Yuck. Half of this is going to go completely untouched. It's truly such a waste."

