Frustrated landowner discovers alarming cause behind devastating property damage: 'It's heartbreaking to see'

A frustrated property owner has highlighted the damaging behavior of feral pigs in Australia.

Posting on Reddit, the property owner wrote, "We own a small bush block that we have been trying to restore as a natural forest for native wildlife," before explaining that it is dug up by feral pigs every night, hunting for roots and worms.

The property owner went on to explain that the pig's behavior kills native grasses and causes the topsoil to be washed away with the rain. What's more, the pigs are difficult to get rid of as they are great at evading traps.

"I realise that feral animals are reproducing in the wild, but I also know that some people release animals into the wild for hunting. If you are one of those, you are doing your country a disservice," the property owner wrote.

Feral pigs cause problems in countries all over the world and are one of the most invasive species globally. Native to parts of Europe, these pigs, also known as wild boar, swine, and hogs, are found on every continent except Antarctica. The pigs have been spread by humans, with some escaping into the wild where they breed fast. According to the Conversation, in North America, they cause billions of dollars of damage every year and carry pests and diseases that threaten people and pets.

There are lots of programs to help eradicate these pests to protect the native plants and animals they destroy. For example, in Lee County, Texas, the government offers rewards for every set of feral hogs' ears that are submitted.

However, getting rid of them entirely is often difficult because they are extremely adaptable and reproduce quickly. Eradicating them is important for protecting native ecosystems that provide a lot of the services we depend on. It also helps protect crops and prevent damage to infrastructure.

Several commenters sympathized with the property owner.

"It's heartbreaking to see what's happening to your land," one person wrote.

Another added, "I am sorry you're going through this."

