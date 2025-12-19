Homeowner receives real-world advice about snagging $2,000 tax credit for HVAC upgrades: 'Seems like a no-brainer at this point'

It's always smart to do your research before upgrading your home, and that's exactly what this homeowner did before deciding on what heat pump to install to save money. They reached out to their Reddit community to help determine which one was best.

The homeowner explained in the r/HVACAdvice subreddit that they were deciding between two heat pump brands and wanted to take advantage of the expiring tax credit from the Inflation Reduction Act.

When choosing heat pumps and installers, TCD's HVAC Explorer page is a great place to start your research. You can save up to 50% on your energy bills and also choose from subscription services, with no money down.

The Inflation Reduction Act is also a great tool for saving you money. You can earn tax credits for upgrading your home with a heat pump, but you have to act fast before it expires. This is exactly what the homeowner is utilizing.





The OP said, "We're deciding whether to replace our 35-year-old furnace + 2.5 ton AC with a heat pump to take advantage of the $2000 expiring federal tax credit."

Heat pumps work differently from a traditional HVAC system. In the warmer months, they pull the warm air from inside your home and transfer it outside. In the colder months, they pull the heat from the ground, water, or air, and transfer it to the inside of your home.

Heat pumps work more efficiently than other heating solutions, which is how they can save you money. Because they work more efficiently, they are also better for the environment. They use less energy than a traditional HVAC system, and they don't have to run on fossil fuels, like a gas furnace, for instance.

When you're ready for the upgrade, the HVAC Explorer page can connect you with trusted partners. Palmetto is one of the partners that offers a subscription service for $0 down and as little as $99 a month. The company also provides 12 years of free maintenance, which can lower the total cost over the lifetime of the unit since you won't be paying for maintenance or repairs.

Check out the Palmetto home app to get up to $5,000 in rewards you can use on home upgrades. To maximize your savings, you can also install solar panels, and TCD's Solar Explorer page can connect you with trusted installers in your area.

After all of the advice that the OP received, they said, "Seems like a no-brainer at this point."

