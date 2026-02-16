Grandchild moves back home and discovers 'familiar' relic at thrift store: 'It was just always there'

"It's my favorite and in such good shape."

"It was meant to be" can feel like a cliche. In some cases, though, it's hard to argue that somehow fate intervened.

That was the case for a Redditor posting to r/ThriftStoreHauls. They revealed they'd unexpectedly stumbled upon some long-lost furniture.

After moving back to their hometown, they were on the hunt for furnishings. In their time away, their maternal grandmother had died, and their mom and aunt had gone to an appraiser to get certain items sold.

Lo and behold, the OP had a light-bulb moment when they hit up a local thrift store.

"I thought they looked familiar and eventually realized they were my grandparents'," they shared. "My aunt, who volunteered at that thrift store, confirmed that the appraiser never sold them and donated them to the store where they have sat for the past five years."

The OP was "stoked" at the turn of events, calling it the "score of the century for me." Not only was this a great story, but it's also encouraging to hear the furniture finally found a second home.

The environmental impact of wooden furniture is significant since its production involves deforestation and a steady stream of pollution during transportation. Buying secondhand is a sustainable choice that reduces waste, protects wildlife, and slows the destruction of forests.

The Environmental Protection Agency notes that 12 million tons of furniture entered landfills in 2018, with wooden furniture leading the category. But vintage furniture is trendy, so thrifting is a good way to get the aesthetic naturally and without buying expensive new furniture.

Thrifting can save you $1,760 annually, according to CouponFollow. You never know what you might happen upon, whether it be a valuable piece of jewelry or a coveted part of your family history.

Users loved the find.

"That's amazing!" one exclaimed. "They're back where they belong."

"You have noooooo idea how much I want that buffet!!!" a jealous commenter wrote.

"It's my favorite and in such good shape," the OP replied. "Really wish I knew the year it was made, but the flathead screws tell me it's pretty old. No clue when my grandparents got it. It was just always there."

