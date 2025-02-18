Shopper strikes gold after bidding on old electronics at local auction: 'Congratulations'

"My loving girlfriend just shakes her head at the absurdity of me buying a pile of computers."

One person's trash is another's treasure. Literally.

A Redditor shared how they've turned e-waste destined for the landfill into profit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a post titled "Adventures in e-waste," the user described how they bought 54 obsolete computers at auction for under $400. After parting out components, they estimated "a profit of around $700, plus whatever i can get for the aluminum from the heatsinks … at the scrap yard."

"My loving girlfriend just shakes her head at the absurdity of me buying a pile of computers," they wrote.

"This is the way." commented one Redditor.

"Congratulations, you have just started a computer recycling business," wrote another.

Electronic waste, or e-waste, is the fastest-growing type of waste globally. Common items are computers, mobile phones, large household appliances, and medical equipment. According to the World Health Organization, 68 million tons of e-waste was generated in 2022. Of that, only 22.3% was formally recycled.

Tossing electronics is a costly waste of resources since they contain valuable metals like gold, copper, platinum, and rare earth materials critical for batteries.

A United Nations report found that e-waste worldwide contained 34 million tons of metals. That's $91 billion of valuable metals that went into the trash.

Recycling those components would save us money. According to researchers, it costs 13 times more to mine these metals than it would to recover them from used devices.

Instead, the United States imported $190 million of rare-earth compounds and metals in 2023, according to the United States Geological Survey. More than 70% came from China.

Plus, these discarded devices threaten our health and the environment. E-waste is considered hazardous because those same metals leach toxic chemicals into soil and water. One study found that exposure to e-waste contaminants during childhood can lead to obesity, asthma, or neurodevelopmental disorders.

Thankfully, programs like TerraCycle help people and companies properly recycle e-waste. New methods are also being developed to recover metals from circuit boards.

Meanwhile, dumpster divers are salvaging electronics before they enter the e-waste cycle, finding brand-new keyboards and even classic Nintendo systems.

Commenters shared their e-waste adventures. One wrote about salvaging computers and donating them.

"I make it known in my social circle that if anyone ever NEEDS a computer, and they don't mind it being old, slow and ugly I can help them out," said the original poster.

"I applaud your efforts to upcycle ewaste. And you make a profit," wrote a commenter.

