Appliance aficionados help homebuyer after he shares eye-watering utility bills from new house: '[These] use a ton of electricity'

A Redditor took to the platform to ask for help and advice after getting a massive energy bill for their home.

Posting in the r/heatpumps subreddit, they shared that they had gotten an eye-watering bill for their 2,400 square foot home. They said that they have two heat sources, a heat pump and electric baseboard radiant heaters.

"We just received our electric bill for December and we used 4093 kWh equaling an over 1000 dollar electric bill," they said. "Was wondering if anyone has experience with a similar heating setup and how they dropped the electric use."

Commenters were quick to identify the source of the issue and the massive bill: the baseboard heaters. "Stop using the baseboard heaters," one said. "They are resistive heating and use a lot of energy." The poster responded that the baseboard heaters were only used in the bedroom due to a lack of ductwork, but it was quickly explained that even that would be enough to drive a sky-high energy bill.





"They still use a ton of electricity even if it's one room, if it's used regularly in that room overnight," a commenter said. "If there isn't ductwork, and you have a baseboard using that much electricity, it would actually pay off to install a ductless mini split in that room, especially one small enough for just a bedroom."

The post illustrates the stark difference in efficiency between a heat pump and more traditional forms of heating. Heat pumps transfer heat from one place to another, rather than creating it via heating coils and energy, making them a more efficient means of regulating temperature in a space. They can save you big money on your monthly energy bill. TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to find the system that's right for you and can save you up to 50% on your monthly bill.

