Homeowner shares excitement after making 'amazing' upgrade to yard-maintenance routine: 'I wish I would have made the switch sooner'

A homeowner's electrifying yard upgrade is earning praise on Reddit while making the case for ditching gas-powered tools once and for all.

In a post, published on the r/egopowerplus subreddit, a Reddit user shared their satisfaction after switching from a Ryobi multi-attachment trimmer to an "amazing" EGO Power+ string trimmer, which is battery-powered rather than a traditionally gas-powered tool.

"I wish I would have made the switch sooner," the user said in the post. "It makes it way more fun to do yard work when you have the right tools and they work as they should. Super happy with this purchase."

Gas-powered yard tools like the Ryobi multi-attachment system — which is generally more expensive to purchase upfront and comes with higher fuel and maintenance costs — are known for being noisy, heavy, and tough on the environment.

Along with noise and health risks associated with gas-powered lawn tools, they also require an exorbitant amount of energy. One report from the California Air Resources Board showed that an hour of usage with a leaf blower is the energy equivalent to driving a car over 1,000 miles.

For the original poster, the upgrade wasn't just about convenience. It was a smarter financial move, too. Electric yard tools can significantly reduce the ongoing costs of fuel, oil, and repairs — not to mention they eliminate exposure to toxic emissions that pose health risks during prolonged use.

The EGO Power+ mentioned by the user in the post runs at nearly half of the cost of the Ryobi multi-attachment system. By upgrading to electric yard tools, you will be making a smarter move for the earth and your wallet.

"I switched to Ego from the Ryobi battery multi attachment 40V electric and I felt the same way," one user commented on the post. "Not sure if it was a multi tool issue or just raw power. Either way I am much happier as well!"

"Agreed. Huge upgrade!" said the original user of the post.

