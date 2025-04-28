Worker seeks honest advice after considering high-tech e-bike for daily commute: 'I just barely have the energy to move'

On the subreddit r/ebikes, an interested future e-biker received tons of support for jumping on the electric travel bandwagon.

In the post, the user states, "Thinking about getting a bike for my 3-mile commute to work."

Electric vehicles are all the rage, especially in the environmental world. While gas-powered vehicles require hefty maintenance and constant additions of gas and oil, the upkeep on EVs is minor. More so, by not burning gas and oil, EVs contribute far less to heat-trapping emissions and are quiet, keeping air and noise pollution down.

While pushback on the popular switch to electric includes the environmental impact of mining elements necessary for battery production, these minerals can be reused. Fossil fuels, on the other hand, are burned, unable to be reused. Furthermore, the clean energy transition will require 30 million tons of materials to be mined, while 16 billion tons of fossil fuels are being dug from the earth every year.

Though forms of active transportation or human-powered travel options — such as walking — are the most carbon-neutral approach to getting around, these choices are not always feasible. According to the OP on the Reddit post, "I just barely have the energy to move at all after a 12-hour shift." This reality is true for plenty of hardworking people who are still looking to do their part.

Finding a good e-bike is a great step for making a positive environmental impact. Not only can you whip around and avoid congested roads, but you can offset the damage caused by typical fossil fuel-powered vehicles. Upway offers a large online e-bike selection and allows users to score their perfect ride according to their lifestyle needs as well as personal size and aesthetic preferences.

Excited Earth lovers and e-bikers shared their thoughts on the potential purchase. "Three-mile commute is a great use case for an e-bike," one user said. "Way cheaper than grinding miles on your car and good for the environment."

Someone else added: "Got an e-bike for the commute and ride it all the time. Plus ride another 75+ miles per week exploring trails that I never would have on my old bike. It's been amazing."

