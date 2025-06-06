Parent distraught after returning to shocking scene at bike parking: 'This is my main transport for myself and my kids'

Most bike owners are aware of the possibility of theft when they park their bike in public. But for one e-bike owner, the distress of being robbed was made all the more frustrating after it took place right at home.

They wrote about the incident on the r/Ebikes subreddit, lamenting: "Someone cut the wires and stole my Bosch display and control unit for my cargo bike. Is this fixable/replaceable for not a crazy cost?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Even worse, the original poster explained: "This is my main transport for myself and my kids."

Commenters chimed in with frustration on the OP's behalf, sharing that they had dealt with theft, too. E-bikes can be a particular target for their high-value batteries and screen displays, which are often sold on the black market.

"Doesn't help that bikes are seen as just toys in too many cases so bike theft isn't taken seriously," one person vented.

Several people had mixed opinions on the potential cost of the replacements and whether it was safe to attempt to make repairs at home. Ultimately, the OP shared that they took the bike to a shop to make sure everything was done properly.

E-bike theft is still not as rampant as regular bike theft, but it's growing just as e-bikes are growing in popularity. In order to keep their property safe, many owners will detach screens or even battery packs from their bikes and carry these components with them.

"Maybe get a bike alarm too as a possible deterrent," one person suggested.

As a category, e-bikes are growing steadily as more people look to migrate away from the pollution from gas-powered cars. According to the Department of Energy, there were 1.1 million e-bikes sold in the U.S. in 2022, which marks nearly quadruple the amount sold in 2019.

The transition to electric vehicles, bikes, and buses will be crucial in reducing carbon pollution related to transit, which is currently the second-largest emitter of planet-warming pollution in the world, according to Statista. Yet for both vehicles to keep growing in popularity, their corresponding needs — from charging stations to locking stations — must also be met, both by governments and by corporations.

"For cycling and e-biking to be adopted at scale requires both higher safety levels and higher security levels in terms of infrastructure, i.e., segregated bike lanes and more parking facilities for valuable bikes and e-bikes," electric mobility site Move Electric explained. "These should be weatherproof, barrier-free, and safely accessible by the masses."

