Homeowner makes unbelievable discovery in dumpster outside estate: 'You can find some wild stuff'

When someone is done with an item, it can truly be someone else's treasure, and you can find it in surprising places. One Reddit user found new furniture for their living room from a dumpster.

Redditors were quite impressed with the incredible find and the excellent condition it was in.

The thrifter posted several images in the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit of a sofa set, coffee table, and TV they found in a "house clean out dumpster."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The images show regal-looking furniture that the original poster noted was "very clean." This type of furniture is rarely found in stores these days.

The OP said: "Legendary haul from today."

The Redditor noted that they carefully inspected the furniture. Many users also advised them to check for bed bugs.

According to Homebody, a budget-friendly couch costs under $1,000, a midtier one around $1,000 to $2,000, and a luxury one over $2,000. Furnishing a room isn't cheap, so finding secondhand sets in excellent condition, like this one, can save you a lot of money.

It can also prevent a perfectly good couch from ending up in landfills. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, over 9.6 million tons of furniture and furnishings ended up in landfills in 2018. Sadly, only 40,000 tons were recycled.

A 2024 study found that landfills in the U.S. release methane, a potent gas, three times more than the EPA initially reported. Methane is a toxic gas that is warming the planet and making storms more extreme.

So, simply doing things like dumpster diving can help decrease the amount of stuff ending up in landfills. Another option is browsing thrift stores. As for your own stuff, you can sell it online or donate it. You should also check out your local recycling options for items you can't repurpose. Each of these actions can keep goods from ending up in landfills.

Many Redditors were equally as excited about this find.

One user said: "Wow. You can find some wild stuff in clean outs."

Another commented: "Thank you for keeping this out of a landfill!"

