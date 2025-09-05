Passerby stunned by what they found after peeking in dumpster: 'Who ... does this?'

The amount of waste items that end up in the dumpster can often be depressing, highlighting just how wasteful people can be. You can often find intact and usable items — or even perfectly good food — in there still, and this dumpster diving was lucky to find probably the most valuable thing of all: cold, hard cash.

A user on the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit was lucky enough to find $63 and some change, along with a fully usable $50 Amazon gift card, during a haul — quite the score.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Who the F* does this???" they wrote in the post, a reaction that's totally warranted. The sheer variety of items people discard in dumpsters cannot be overstated, as it ranges from food to electronics and, in this case, even currency.

"A university near me has their move out day, and if you lurk, you'll find year old MacBook Pros, designer clothes, and money. I knew a girl that went there that would take weekend trips to Europe… every weekend," a user commented, acknowledging how wasteful people can often be when they know they have plenty to spare.

It is for this reason that, despite this person's good fortune, moments like these should still be called out.

Dumpster diving is one of many legal practices that exist in opposition to this sort of thing. For many, it allows them to save hundreds of dollars a year on food and products by utilizing items that others have discarded.

As the saying goes, "one man's trash is another man's treasure," and that holds for a large portion of dumpster divers who continue to showcase just how wasteful people can be.

Even grocery stores do this, discarding delicious food that still has a considerable amount of shelf life to spare.

But suppose you don't feel like rummaging through trash. In that case, you can always put your money where your mouth is and invest in services or brands that are not wasteful to begin with, such as businesses that announce eco-friendly initiatives or places like thrift stores that repurpose old items for sale, often for a fraction of the price of larger retailers.

