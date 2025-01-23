Worried homeowner shares eye-popping photos after old dryer sparks safety concerns: 'Stop using immediately'

"Do not open to poke about and investigate unless you are a qualified electrician or electrical engineer."

A concerned homeowner took to Reddit after noticing burn marks on the back of their dryer. They shared alarming images and asked the r/fixit subreddit community if the charred areas on their dryer were normal.

The community advised the user to stop using the dryer immediately, as it's a fire hazard.

"This is very dangerous! Yes stop using immediately," a Reddit user emphasized. "Do not open to poke about and investigate unless you are a qualified electrician or electrical engineer."

"Could be lint escaped and accumulated inside the dryer cabinet and smoldered," another user said. "Dryer fires are common causes of house fires."

Burn marks inside or outside a dryer can indicate lint accumulation within the machine or its ducts. Over time, lint buildup can restrict airflow and cause the dryer to overheat, which is one of the primary causes of dryer fires. The U.S. Fire Administration estimates that about 3,000 dryer fires occur nationwide each year.

Given the risk of house fires, homeowners might consider upgrading to modern, energy-efficient electric dryers. Electrifying your home, vehicle, and appliances is one of the most effective strategies for reducing your utility bills and minimizing your carbon footprint.

The Inflation Reduction Act has subsidized the startup costs for Americans looking to add more energy efficiency to their homes. The IRA offers substantial tax credits and rebates. In fact, homeowners can receive up to $840 in rebates for high-efficiency electric heat pump dryers. Rewiring America has a handy interactive tool that can help you calculate how much you can get via credits and rebates.

Given the potential for policy changes, it is advised to take advantage of these incentives promptly. President Donald Trump has indicated his interest in eliminating them.

