New homeowner shares concerns after discovering strange patches in their yard: 'What is the way out of this?'

Buying a house is an exciting milestone, but nobody really warns you about lawn care.

A Reddit user shared their first lawn care challenge in a post titled "Dry patches in lawn" with the r/lawncare subreddit. They included photos of dry, patchy spots spreading across their new yard and asked, "What is the way out of this?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the homeowner, the previous residents had used weed killer, which seemed to trigger the patches. Over time, the dry spots kept spreading, signaling poor soil health and possible leftover effects from the herbicide.

One user suggested waiting until spring to tackle the issue. They advised cutting out the patches, raking the soil, planting ryegrass or tall fescue seeds, and watering daily for a couple of weeks.

They recommended checking Craigslist or Facebook groups for leftover sod to patch up the area if the OP was unable to wait.

Another user suggested grubs could be the issue. They recommended pulling up the grass around the dead spots. If it lifts easily, grubs are likely underneath.

"It could be from sprayed herbicide as you mentioned; there seem to be weeds growing there in the middle that the previous owner tried to spray. Could also be spilled chemicals from construction work or grubs as mentioned by others," one commenter wrote.

Traditional grass lawns demand constant maintenance and consume significant amounts of water so maybe the real solution is rethinking the idea of a "perfect" lawn entirely.

Replacing sections of a lawn with native plants, clover, or buffalo grass can lower maintenance and create a healthier environment for pollinators. Pollinators are essential for maintaining natural ecosystems and play a key role in protecting crops and our food supply.

Even replacing part of the lawn with water-saving plants or wildflower patches can have a big impact. Homeowners can lower water bills by rewilding their yard or designing a landscape that benefits both people and nature.

Homeowners can create outdoor spaces that are beautiful and functional and also contribute to a healthier environment. By shifting away from the idea of a traditional grass lawn, you are creating more opportunities for the ecosystem to thrive.

