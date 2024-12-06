Passerby sparks discussion with photos of unique landscaping outside local business: 'Landscape in the city is fantastic'

When you think of relaxing spaces, a dentist's office probably doesn't top the list — but one Redditor's lifelong experience proves that the right landscaping can change everything.

In a post on the r/LandscapeArchitecture subreddit, a Redditor shared several photos of the landscaping surrounding their dentist's office — lush, mature greenery that's been thoughtfully curated for over 25 years.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster reminisced, "I've been coming to the same dentist for my whole life ... I've always been appreciative of how calming the landscaping is while walking to and from my appointments. Even as a little kid, the psychological effect of good landscape architecture wasn't overlooked, even before I knew what landscape architecture was."

This post sparked a fascinating conversation in the comments about the value — and cost — of keeping urban green spaces alive. "Landscape in the city is fantastic, but somebody has to pay to maintain it," one user observed.

Another responded, diving deeper into the challenges of upkeep: "The attitude towards 'maintenance' needs to be adjusted — curatorship is what is required for something that continues to evolve. An understanding of natural systems beyond lawn mowing and hedging is very integral (but difficult to achieve) to sustainable and beneficial outcomes."

And while the logistics might seem daunting, these spaces have a profound impact on mental health, especially in places where stress runs high — like a dentist's office. For businesses and homeowners alike, sustainable landscaping practices, like native plants or xeriscaping, offer eco-friendly ways to keep green spaces thriving without breaking the bank.

Beyond aesthetics, native lawns support biodiversity by creating vital habitats for pollinators, which not only sustain local ecosystems but also play a critical role in protecting our food supply. Together, these benefits make sustainable landscaping an investment in both environmental health and community well-being.

For this Redditor, though, it's not about the technical details — it's about the joy of feeling at peace in a space many people dread: "It's always been a theme how people (especially kids) hate going to the dentist, but I'm lucky to have never felt that negative association." With vibes like this, it's easy to see why.

