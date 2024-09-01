  • Home Home

Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos after ditching lawn mower: 'What lovely storybook photos'

by Alyssa Ochs
Deer are a beautiful species of animal that have many positive effects on their ecosystems, such as boosting insect diversity and naturally controlling erosion. 

But when they migrate out of the wilderness and into homeowners' lawns, they can pose serious challenges.

One homeowner posted photos on Reddit of their three-year, deer-resistant "no lawn" project filled with native plants and lush greenery. 

The homeowner lives in Zone 9 in the Pacific Northwest and now sees the deer-resistant garden taking shape. 

"Deer love Wisteria, so it was a battle to get established up the arbor," the original poster wrote in the comments while providing a list of what is planted. "Now that it's settled, we had amazing blooms in late spring. Anything tender and green is a no go, Hostas especially, don't even try."

Deer are notorious for eating vegetables, flowers, and other plants, ultimately ruining gardens and frustrating gardeners after all their hard work. 

One professional flower farmer recommended salvia, eryngium, and foxglove as deer-resistant plants. Another gardener shared his success in building DIY deer deterrents using recycled materials such as rusty posts and repurposed lumber. 

Reddit posts like this one, shared to r/NoLawns, inspire people to ditch traditional grass and reap the many benefits of embracing a natural lawn. When you rewild your yard with native, pollinator-friendly plants, you save time on lawn maintenance and money on water and chemical products while supporting a healthy environment. 

Redditors were full of compliments about the original poster's lawn and impressed with the incredible transformation. 

"Wow, what lovely storybook photos!" one user wrote

A neighbor commented, "No way! I live nearby and always admire your front yard when I pass byawesome work." 

"Absolutely lovely!" another Redditor admired. "You've carved out a slice of paradise."

x