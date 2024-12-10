Stressed-out homeowner seeks help after completing massive cleanup: 'Decluttering can feel so overwhelming'

"After you've done it once, it'll feel way less overwhelming … in the future."

Cleaning out your place is stressful enough. Knowing what to do with everything you've decided you no longer need can feel like a second mountain to climb.

One Redditor felt exactly that and went to r/minimalist for advice on what to do with clothes that don't fit anymore, books, and old gadgets.

The post explained that after decluttering their home, they constantly feel overwhelmed by what to do with everything. With so many organizations and donation centers, figuring out who will take what and how to get items in the right place feels daunting.

"I hate the idea of just throwing them away because it feels so wasteful," the OP wrote. "Plus, I want to make sure they actually go to someone who can use them and not just end up in a landfill."

The post asked for direction for upcycling ideas, favorite donation programs, and other creative ways to deal with stuff you no longer need, but still have life in them.

The OP isn't wrong. There are tons of options out there when it comes to decluttering. Dividing things into categories like clothes, electronics, and shoes will help make things easier. From there, you can separate donations from what you want to resell and tackle it from there.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Patagonia, The North Face, Levi's, and Madewell all have programs that swap old clothes for store credit. There are also programs like Trashie's Take Back Bag that will send you bags to mail back so that you don't have to go from store to store. While there is a fee for the bags, the rewards you get for returning each bag makes it well worth it.

Minimalist living is all about being intentional when it comes to possessions and commitments. It's better for your bank account, less wasteful, and comes with some peace of mind. When you're more mindful about what you buy and what you have, there is less to declutter which contributes to a greener, cooler future.

Overconsumption leads to overcrowded landfills which are bad for the air, our oceans, and health. Anything we can do to keep things circular and out of the trash is a win for the environment.

The post-cleanup dilemma received all sorts of advice. Several comments mentioned Facebook Marketplace, local churches, and charities.

"After you've done it once, it'll feel way less overwhelming to donate there in the future," one Redditor commented.

"Decluttering can feel so overwhelming, especially when you want to make sure your items are put to good use," another empathized.

"I like selling my clothes to resale stores. I feel more motivated when I can make a buck," wrote a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.