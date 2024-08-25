Individual sparks outrage online after sharing elderly father's experience in neighborhood garden: 'He just wanted to do a nice thing'

"A neighbour from across stormed outside to ask him what the heck he was doing."

A Redditor has taken to the platform looking for support after their father was supposedly berated for attempting to plant colorful flowers in the public garden beds outside his home.

In a post shared to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, the poster revealed that their father, 72, was looking to plant dahlias after winding up with hundreds of seedlings. While he sought to brighten up the neighborhood, not everyone was thrilled by the idea.

"He decided to plant some in the public gardens on his street. A neighbour from across stormed outside to ask him what the heck he was doing," the post read. It went on to say that the elderly father explained what he was planting, but the neighbor "fumed" in response.

The neighbor allegedly went as far as to yell at the gardening man, shockingly claiming that "she and her neighbours did not want any color in front their houses."

The OP claimed that the neighbor proceeded to share "an angry" message in the neighborhood WhatsApp group about the situation.

"He just wanted to do a nice thing for the neighbourhood. Why would you be so mean to him for it," the poster wrote.

Dahlias, originally native to Mexico and Central America, have been popular among home gardeners and plant lovers around the world for hundreds of years. These brightly-colored flowers are well known to attract pollinators like butterflies and bees. Filled with nectar, the flowers help support other local plants and vegetation that rely on pollinators to survive.

Additionally, planting flowers like dahlias in public garden beds is an easy way to improve and increase green spaces in urban areas. Research has found that green spaces have a number of benefits for children and adults alike, including improving mental and physical health.

Other Reddit users blasted the neighbor's attempt to do away with the colorful garden addition, with one simply saying some people are "bitter."

"I would [be] super happy if anyone planted flower as pretty as daliahs around here," the Reddit user said further. "Hey if he has a bunch maybe he can donate some to schools around you so they can plant their own garden."

"What kind of miserable person doesn't want any color in front of their house?" another user commented. "It'd be one thing if he planted it in their yards, but damn, people have miserable lives."

