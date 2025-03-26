Gas station customer shocked by the appearance of truck parked outside: 'How is something like this legal?'

A Reddit user took to the site to share a truly baffling vehicle they saw at a gas station.

A post shared in the r/f***cars subreddit showed a Ford F-350 pickup truck with three rows of seats, which its driver claimed to have built themselves over the course of three years.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This probably doesn't even fit in a driveway. How is something like this legal at all?" they asked in the post title. The truck shown looks truly absurd, with a full three sets of doors on the cab, double tires in the back, and even spikes on the tire lug nuts to complete the ridiculous ensemble.

Normal trucks are bad enough, both environmentally and from a safety standpoint. In 2023, a study of diesel pickup trucks in the United States found that Ford F-250 and F-350 trucks contributed between 10,800 and 28,800 metric tons of nitrogen oxide to the atmosphere on their own, which is between three and 10 times as much pollution as other, similarly-sized trucks.

Making matters worse, the data indicated that all brands of diesel pickup trucks are emitting up to five times the legal amount of emissions under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's regulations.

But massive trucks aren't just dangerous for the environment; they're also dangerous for pedestrians. According to a report from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, trucks' increasing size makes them more likely to cause serious injury or death in collisions with pedestrians.

On top of that, truck drivers are routinely called out for leaving their vehicles running, or parking inconsiderately.

Commenters in this case were quick to call out the absurdity of the pictures.

"Pure stupidity," one said. "Australia has too many rules and regulations, IMHO, but at least this monstrosity would never be allowed on our roads."

"It's the turducken of cars," said another.

"It's legal like the tractor part of a semi-trailer 18 wheel truck is legal," said a third, "AND it should require the same CDL [commercial driver's license] license, commercial insurance, and testing AND inspection to operate."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.