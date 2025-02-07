Truck driver's 'infuriating' job sparks internet uproar: 'You can even see an open spot on the left'

  • Home Home

"Sidewalk? More like 'impromptu parking spot.'"

by Patrick Long
"Sidewalk? More like ‘impromptu parking spot.’"

If you've ever been incensed by an inconsiderate driver, parker, or automobile owner, then you'd feel right at home at subreddit r/f***cars. You might be surprised, though, by the sort of infuriating content it contains. 

One user showcased one of the most brazenly selfish parking jobs in the history of the combustible engine. 

"Sidewalk? More like 'impromptu parking spot.'"
The post, titled "Sidewalk? More like 'impromptu parking spot,'" contains a single image of a large pickup truck parked diagonally across an entire sidewalk and road verge. The parking job leaves absolutely no room for passing pedestrians.  

"Picture taken just now in Houston, TX. The building on the right is a local elementary school," a comment from the OP reads. "There's tons of street parking in the neighborhood all around this — you can even see an open spot on the left in the picture. But no, go ahead and block the entire sidewalk."

Blocking an entire sidewalk is bad enough, but doing so in front of an elementary school? That should be straight-up illegal. 

Oh yeah, actually, it is

These brazen behaviors are the sort of thing that has brought over 460,000 followers to the r/f***cars subreddit. But in reality, they're more of a metaphor for what the sub stands for than anything else.

Our world is crammed with gas-guzzling, pollution-heavy vehicles. While there are important purposes to some of them — like transporting essential goods, for instance — many put unnecessary strain on our environment...and sometimes our walking spaces. 

Oftentimes, the benefits of going car-free (or reducing personal vehicle use) can far outweigh the convenience of following the current standard. On top of the extra exercise and fresh air, you can save money on gas, maintenance, and most importantly huge car payments. 

While the car-free lifestyle promoted by this subreddit is not always possible, there are still ways we can reduce our vehicle's impact on the planet. Making the switch to an EV, using a bike or public transportation when we can, or walking when possible are all great options.  

Commenters had plenty to say about this parking job.

"This is infuriating enough in suburban Texan sprawl where not that many people walk places," one said. "I live in a dense part of a large European city where loads of people are always walking around, and sidewalk parking is still a constant issue, which is just next level enraging."

"Call for a tow truck. Clearly this person is not capable of staying on the road and should not be driving anywhere," another sarcastically suggested

