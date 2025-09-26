Passerby stunned after making valuable discovery in trash pile: 'Such a lucky find'

Treasure hunting at thrift stores and secondhand spots can be hit-or-miss, but one shopper struck gold — literally.

A Reddit post showed how a simple rummage through what looked like a pile of costume jewelry ended with a dazzling 10-karat gold ring.

The lucky thrifter shared their find in the subreddit r/Curbfind, writing: "I found her first thing when I stumbled upon a bulk trash pile and quickly looked through a drawer of costume jewelry. The night had been pretty slow, and this was at my last stop. It's always the last stop where I find the best stuff."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a gold ring that looks to be set with sparkling diamonds — not the kind of thing most people expect to pull out of a trash pile or thrift bin.

But it highlights one of thrifting's biggest appeals: the thrill of discovering unexpected valuables that could be worth far more than their secondhand price tag. Hidden gems often turn up in overlooked places like drawers, pockets, and boxes. For shoppers willing to do a little digging, the payoff can be huge.

Beyond striking gold, thrifting has plenty of practical benefits.

It's a budget-friendly way to shop for everyday necessities while leaving room in your wallet for splurges. Every secondhand purchase helps keep items out of the landfill, which gives them a second life instead of letting them go to waste.

For anyone inspired to start treasure hunting, shopping at thrift stores can lead to lots of savings. From everyday items to wardrobe refreshes to valuables that could be resold for a profit, everyone can benefit from this practice.

Shoppers have been lucky enough to score things like a vintage Gucci designer scarf and a heavily discounted KitchenAid stand mixer.

Redditors were quick to congratulate the lucky finder.

One commenter wrote, "Nice find."

Another added, "Go you!"

And a third chimed in, saying: "Such a lucky find !! Happy for you!"

