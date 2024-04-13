Gardener sparks curiosity after sharing photos of unique backyard setup: 'That's actually a cool concept'

A photo of a lush, bright container garden is growing a following on Reddit.

"Started collecting plants 6 years ago," the poster told the r/gardening community. "I have never paid for a pot, keep finding them by the curb. Every year the garden grows."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The garden features an array of pots and containers, all found discarded on curbs and given new life as planters. The gardener, located in plant hardiness Zone 7b-8a, has expanded their garden over the past six years using salvaged vessels.

"Container garden," the post simply states, letting the image speak for itself. Dozens of thriving plants burst forth from mismatched pots and troughs of various sizes, shapes, and colors.

Repurposing curb finds into plant homes saves money on containers while keeping serviceable items out of landfills, where they'd be doomed to release dirty gases as they break down over hundreds of years.

It's an eco-friendly and wallet-friendly way to grow a garden, proving that sustainability and style can go hand in hand.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

If container gardens don't match your aesthetic, no worries — there are plenty of other ways to fill your lawn with native plants. Even a partial lawn or garden replacement of clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can attract pollinators, conserve water, and lower your bills. Review our guide to rewilding your yard to get started.

"That's actually a cool concept, that you only use pots that you find," one commenter remarked. "What you show here is proof of how many good pots people end up throwing away. And that's just pots that are actually plant pots... we haven't even gotten to all the different other containers and pots that could be used as pots for plants."

Another shared their own experience: "I was collecting so many more pots than I could use until I recently discovered many nurseries are happy to take them back and reuse them."

"I just found a 20gal 15gal 10gal a 5gal pot with a few 1 gallons sitting by the dumpster near my home," a third chimed in. "I stopped immediately and picked them up. …. It saved me at least $40 at garden center. I love when people dispose of useful things and set them near a dumpster rather than toss them in."

As this crafty gardener demonstrates, creating a blooming oasis doesn't require buying anything new. With some resourcefulness and a keen eye for curb appeal, you too can cultivate a flourishing, Earth-friendly garden on a budget.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.