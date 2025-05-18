Homeowner baffled after attempting to fix backed-up sink with common household items: 'It's really easy'

Backed-up kitchen sinks can be an annoying problem, especially when they strike without warning. When they occur, homeowners can become desperate for a solution that will save them money and time.

The scoop

Such was the case with a recent Reddit post, published on the r/CleaningTips subreddit. One user sought help after trying a popular homemade solution: baking soda and vinegar.

"My sink has been draining slowly for the past week or so. I decided to try the baking soda + vinegar trick to unclog(?) it and make it drain faster but now it won't drain at all. Guys, what do I do?" the user asked.

While many homeowners swear by this method as a cheap and eco-friendly way to unclog drains, the original poster found themself in a frustrating bind when the mixture didn't work as planned.

How it's helping

Chemical drain-cleaning solutions have not just been shown to damage your sink, but they can also be toxic to the environment. Luckily for this Redditor, the fix for their problem did not require a difficult fix — or a chemical product.

Commenters on the post made it clear that the user did not do anything wrong. They said the problem sounded like a clogged P trap, a filtering part of the sink. By using a plunger or sink snake, they said the OP could easily clear up the clog without using hazardous chemicals.

DIY methods like the baking soda-and-vinegar trick are so appealing because they're made with safe, nontoxic ingredients that most people already have in their kitchens. In this case, the OP's sink issue didn't require a costly fix or professional intervention — just a shift in approach.

What everyone's saying

"Get a bucket or large bowl and put it under the sink. Take loose the p trap under your sink. Watch some videos on YouTube first. It's really easy," one commenter said. "You can then pull out the debris from the pipes that causing it not to drain."

"I've had good luck with just an old school plunger. If it's a double sink you'll need someone to hold the sink stopper while you plunge," said another.

"I watched a yt video and cleared out the P-trap. It's apparent that the last owners never cleared it out. But at least my sink drains normally now," said the user, affirming that the commenters' advice worked.

