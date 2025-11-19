Homeowner baffled after receiving bizarre HOA complaint: 'If I roll my eyes any harder, they'll roll right out of my head'

A homeowner took to a Reddit forum dedicated to "neighbors from hell" to vent about a homeowners association complaint they received about their garden giving off "chaotic energy."

One Reddit user said that the original poster "should begin by asking them to define exactly what 'chaotic energy' is — she can't possibly be expected to remedy a 'problem' that hasn't been defined … If I roll my eyes any harder, they'll roll right out of my head."

The OP's garden was full of native plants that support biodiversity and the local ecosystem.

HOAs across the country are often criticized for preventing homeowners from growing native plants or food gardens on their property, claiming restrictions that sometimes don't even exist. These poorly defined restrictions are often subjective, and complaints and unfounded enforcement can negatively impact homeowners and the environment.

Gardening, especially with native plants, can offer both mental and physical benefits, and when homeowners rewild their yards or plant natural lawns, it benefits the environment.

Native plants require little maintenance compared to non-native species, and they also use less water. They are accustomed to the climate and natural soil conditions in the area, so they can grow naturally without much intervention.

They also attract pollinators and provide shelter and nourishment for native creatures. There is typically no need for chemical weed or pest control since the ecosystem is balanced, so homeowners can save money and keep harmful chemicals out of their environment.

Most people find native yards aesthetically pleasing, but since they are not perfectly manicured, they are a common HOA target. If you plant a native yard and receive pushback from your HOA, there are steps you can take to combat the restrictions.

Commenters on the OP's post expressed frustration and empathy.

"If anything, your garden's just exposing how bland their yards are. Show up with that sunflower bouquet like it's a power move," one commenter said.

A HOA board member wrote: "This is the dumbest s*** I have ever heard. Take a copy of your CCRs and ask them to point out exactly which covenant your happy garden is violating."

Another Reddit user simply said: "It is ridiculous."

