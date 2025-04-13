Homeowner debunks common HVAC myth after getting hit with massive snow storm: 'They feel like magic'

Not only do heat pumps work in frigid temperatures, but they can save users tons.

If you've heard heat pumps don't work well in freezing weather, one Redditor is ready to prove this common HVAC myth untrue.

They posted a photo of their heat pump covered in snow with the caption: "Yup. Heat pumps work well in Canada."

The original poster continued: "I'm in Ontario, with a Mitsubishi zuba ducted heat pump. … -15C outside (59 degrees Fahrenheit). My house is a toasty 21C inside (70 degrees)."

Other Redditors in Canada confirmed they loved their heat pumps, too. One commented: "They feel like magic."

So, why is it so commonly thought that heat pumps don't work well when temperatures get low? Most likely because cold-climate air-source heat pumps have only been around since around 2010, meaning many people's idea of heat pumps comes from older versions that didn't work as well.

As climate consultant Heather McDiarmid explained to CBC News: "A car built in the 1980s doesn't look or perform very much like a car built today. And the same is true of heat pumps."

One Reddit user shared: "I'm saving $400/yr ($288) just on gas service connect fees and the former usage cost of gas which was about $600/yr ($433)."

Heat pumps are also better for the environment, as switching to a more energy-efficient heating method greatly reduces the pollution coming from the home.

Altogether, upgrading your home's HVAC system is one of the simplest and best ways to lower energy bills and help the planet simultaneously. Since heating your home is one of the most significant contributors to hefty energy bills, you'll likely see a substantial difference in what you're paying.

Considering that heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC when it comes to energy efficiency, provide heating and cooling, and often come with extra financial benefits such as tax credits, they're a fabulous option.

Some Reddit users shared that they had difficulty finding an HVAC installer, but there are tools that can help one find the best heat pump system and installer for their home.

The original poster mentioned that they had a Mitsubishi pump. Mitsubishi can connect you to a trusted network of trained professionals who will help you choose and install an energy-efficient HVAC.

You can also check out Rewiring America for help in the United States.

Regarding heat pumps in Canada, one Reddit user summed it up best when they said: "Cold climate heat pumps are ideal for geographic areas that experience less than -30 degree celsius (minus 22 Fahrenheit) temperatures in the winter."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.