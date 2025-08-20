  • Home Home

Camper reveals little-known hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'I've been doing this for years'

by Jamie Speka
Photo Credit: Reddit

On average, Americans are said to go through 141 toilet paper rolls per year. Luckily, one thrifty Redditor finally found a great way to reuse them, saving money on fire-starting equipment while avoiding the harmful materials associated with commercial fire starters.

"Fresh batch of fire starters incoming," wrote the Redditor on the subreddit "r/camping." 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The scoop

To try the hack for yourself, all you need is toilet paper rolls, shredded paper, and melted citronella wax.

The original poster stuffed the rolls "with shredded paper, capping ends with melted citronella wax from an old candle we dismissed this year," and ended up with multiple fire starters perfect for their upcoming camping trip.

How it's helping

Fire starters, while not a significant investment, can still set you back a few bucks when purchased in packs from major retailers.

Commercial fire starters can also contribute to air pollution, as they may contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and carcinogenic materials, both of which are harmful to respiratory systems and the environment. This is especially bad for your health when relying on fire for warmth and in the vicinity of open flames, like while camping. 

Meanwhile, as Crate Club stated, "Products that contain harmful chemicals can contribute to pollution and affect air quality. Choosing biodegradable or eco-friendly options minimizes your carbon footprint."

Alternatively, repurposing old candles and toilet paper rolls ensures that one evades the chemical threats, all while saving some cash.

What everyone's saying

Redditors were quite impressed with the OP's hack. Some noted that it was a tried-and-true method.

"I've been doing this for years," one commenter said. "I have a wood stove at home, so we use a ton of these. Dryer lint is frequently used for stuffing."

"I make these every year," another person mentioned. "It's not perfect, but it's sealed enough and works. All my campfires smell like a mix of the previous year of candles."

