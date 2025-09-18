New homeowner battles pesky issue left behind by previous property owner: 'Allow 2 years for thorough remediation'

It's almost impossible to get rid of.

Purchasing a new home can require a lot of time to be invested into fixing up the yard.

One new homeowner on Reddit posted in the r/pnwgardening subreddit, looking for advice on what to do with a recently acquired space after clearing out a large patch of blackberry bushes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In their post, they included a photo of the patch as it originally was, followed by two more photos of the land left behind after mostly clearing the space out.

They asked, "I know I'll be battling the sprouts forever, but was thinking maybe mulch and some raised garden beds with an arched trellis […]?"

Several other Redditors hopped in with suggestions on how to finish off the blackberry patch and best use the space.

"Allow 2 years for thorough remediation. Just make that a cardboard patch for a couple years and do all the other work everywhere else that you've got planned," one person suggested.

Another user recommended, "If you have space, get some bare root native plants at county sales in the fall."

Invasive plants, like the blackberry bushes in Washington, can prove a massive headache for homeowners.

Not only are they almost impossible to get rid of — as they quickly and thoroughly overtake their surroundings, smothering other flowers and plants and damaging the ecosystem — but they can also spread to your house and take it over, as well.

Some homeowners have even been faced with invasive plants growing in their walls, forcing them to pay a significant amount to eradicate the plants and fix any damage left behind.

However, installing native plants can help prevent the spread of invasive ones while also saving homeowners money and time on lawn maintenance. Since native plants require less water, they can also help lower your water bill.

Even better is the attractiveness of native plants to pollinators. With a yard full of native plants, you'll likely see a significant increase in pollinators, which is a bonus, as they help protect human food supplies.

Best of all, you can reap the benefits of native plants even if you only install them in a small corner of your lawn. Native plants vary by region, but some common starter varieties include clover and buffalo grass.

Rewilding your lawn is also simpler than doing what one Redditor recommended to finish clearing out the bushes: "Goats."

Rewilding your lawn is also simpler than doing what one Redditor recommended to finish clearing out the bushes: "Goats."