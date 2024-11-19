Footage highlights frustrating experience biking through 'death gutter' in major city: 'That's not a bike lane'

"Most bike lanes are a just a little bit of paint as a cop out."

Some bike lanes are inconveniencing bikers rather than protecting them.

A Redditor reposted a short video highlighting the frustrating problems of so-called "designated" bike lanes in Seattle. "Average Seattle bike lane experience," they wrote.

The video shows a biker's point-of-view as they try to bike in their designated lane. It's frustrating — several cars are parked in the bike lane, a delivery driver opens their door right into the biker's path, and one Seattle police vehicle cuts the biker off.

Unfortunately, designated bike lanes aren't as safe or practical as bikers would like them to be. Depending on the city, parking a car in the bike lane can be illegal. In Seattle, parking in the bike lane is a traffic violation and can result in a ticket and towing.

Bike lanes are supposed to protect bikers from traffic, and when they are obstructed, it inconveniences and endangers bikers.

Protected bike lanes, however, "reduce bike-related intersection injuries by about 75% compared to comparable crossings without infrastructure," according to People for Bikes.

A safe bike lane is more than just paint on the street — they have physical barriers, such as curbs or fences, and are wide and clearly marked.

For the biker, biking has several benefits, including improving health, reducing stress, and saving money. For the planet, biking reduces transportation-related carbon pollution, which "accounted for 38% of energy-related emissions in the United States in 2021 — the largest share of such emissions of any sector of the economy," per the Congressional Budget Office.

Commenters were frustrated with the ignorance of drivers in car-centric cities.

"That's not a bike lane, that's a parking lot," one user wrote.

Another commenter drew attention to the danger of these lanes, saying: "That's a death gutter not a bike lane."

A third commented that "most bike lanes are a just a little bit of paint as a cop out."

