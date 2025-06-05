Shopper shares clever hack for repurposing old product containers: 'I am going to try this when I get home'

If you've ever hesitated to buy a $5 lotion pump at Bath & Body Works, you're not alone. And thanks to one clever Redditor, you may never need to again.

The scoop

The Reddit user posted in the r/BathAndBodyWorks subreddit with a smart tip for saving money.

They didn't want to spend $5 on a new lotion pump, so they reused a pump from an empty gel soap bottle. The pump was a little too tall to screw on properly, but after cutting the stem, it fit just right.

"Figured I'd share," they added, hoping others might benefit from the simple fix.

Photo Credit: Reddit

How it's helping

This hack isn't just smart; it's also a great way to save money. Instead of shelling out for new lotion pumps, you're repurposing something you already have. Plus, for those of us who tend to "save" products for too long, the pump makes it easier to actually use up those bottles of lotion instead of letting them sit around for years.

Better yet, reusing items like this helps cut down on plastic waste. That means less junk in our landfills and a little less plastic floating in our oceans.

What everyone's saying

Fans of the trick were quick to share their love in the comments.

One wrote, "I LOOOOVE this, thank you for the tip! I am going to try this when I get home." Another added: "Yes, I just discovered this also!"

This is a great example of how easy it is to reuse things if you get a bit creative (or if someone on Reddit does that for you).

And if you want to take the whole reusing thing a step further, there are many ways to make the most out of your old items, from selling them online to simply sending them to a company that could do that for you.

