Homeowner shares concerning photos after cutting down invasive plant: 'Worried I made a mistake'

This Redditor's bamboo problem is far from over.

A Redditor asked the r/landscaping subreddit for advice after recently cut bamboo spread to their yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Cleared out the bamboo but it's only getting worse … I used to have bamboo along the outside of my fence but it began creeping into the yard," they wrote. "I decided to cut everything down in hopes it'd stop spreading. Worried I made a mistake and now I'm getting little sprouts throughout the yard. Does anyone have any solutions or recommendations to stop the spreading?"

The photos show the before-and-after of the Redditor's attempt to remove the nearby bamboo. Although a majority of the bamboo has been removed, new stalks are emerging in their yard.

Users shared advice, and many said the removal would be a long battle. Bamboo has a reputation — an article from HGTV warned gardeners that "'invasive' is too mild a term. 'Monstrous' more aptly describes bamboo's wayward habits."

It's clear that bamboo isn't for beginners. But if you're already stuck with the shoots, what can you do?

Here's what The Spruce recommends:

• Cut the existing bamboo shoots down, water them, and repeat when new shoots grow. This process will exhaust the bamboo, and (hopefully) halt growth.

• Cut the existing bamboo shoots down, water, and loosen the soil. This should make it easier to remove the majority of the plant with a shovel. Try to remove as much of the roots as you can, or new shoots will grow.

• Cut the existing bamboo shoots down, and then smother them with tarps, garbage bags, or a similar material. No sun, no water, no growth.

In some areas of the U.S., bamboo is considered invasive. Its behavior is certainly aggressive, and this is often the case for imported, non-native plants. If you're working on a native plant garden, be sure to check your plants using this native plant finder tool.

Native plant lawns and gardens are the way to go. They boast a ton of benefits, like saving you time and money on maintenance and bills, supporting pollinators, and reducing pollution. Interested? Explore our guide to rewilding your yard.

Many Redditors took to cracking jokes in the comments.

One user jokingly suggested the Redditor give up. "It's easier to just fall in love with it," they wrote.

"Clearly you gotta get some pandas," another suggested.

