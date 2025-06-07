Grieving family member devastated after learning what happened to departed grandparents' home: 'This is a travesty'

"So few people have respect for architectural or neighborhood history."

It's not easy watching key locations from your childhood wither away, especially when tied to cherished memories of loved ones.

For one person grieving the loss of their grandpa, they felt a second loss when their grandparents' home was destroyed to make room for a McMansion.

While posting to r/Mid_Century, the heartbroken Redditor shared their experience that left them "devastated."

The original poster shared a few pictures that documented the ordeal, offering something of a before-and-after comparison.

"My grandparents' custom 1955 atomic ranch was bulldozed this week to make way for a $4M greige cookie cutter McMansion," noted the Redditor.

An atomic ranch is a type of single-story Mid-Century Modern home, which was popularized from the 1940s to the 1960s.

The style of home is known for its open floor plans and large windows, and it usually boasts a connection to the outdoors. They often feature low rooflines, stylish front facades, secluded bedroom wings, and walls made of glass.

Over time, homeowners and developers put more of an emphasis on a home's size and its ability to be built in a short amount of time, oftentimes sacrificing quality for quantity.

McMansions first gained popularity in the 1980s, with buyers falling in love with the gargantuan homes.

The main downside of McMansions can be their poor energy efficiency. With their enhanced size, these homes can require a significantly larger amount of power for heating, cooling, and illumination. This can not only raise the operating costs but also increase the home's polluting impact.

Down in the comments section, most users were able to sympathize with the original poster over the loss of an increasingly rare piece of architecture.

"This is a travesty!" exclaimed one user.

"I'm so tired of these beautiful homes being destroyed for subpar Home Depot mansions," quipped a second commenter.

"Such a shame, I'm so sorry," wrote a third user. "So few people have respect for architectural or neighborhood history — it's just all about money for those companies."

