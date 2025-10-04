Landscaper shares beautiful before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'Looks 1,000% better'

A Redditor showed off the garden they revamped, minus the artificial grass that was there before.

They shared before-and-after photos showing patchy, worn-out sections of turf. The after photos were much more aesthetically pleasing, with charming stone pathways, wood chips, and rich soil.

"Finished my girlfriend's mum's garden last week," the poster explained. "… You'll never know what you'll find beneath astroturf. Definitely learnt a lot!"

Artificial grass isn't just unattractive. It's also dangerous. Fake grass introduces harmful chemicals and substances, including PFAS and microplastics, to wherever it's placed.

These things can harm human health. Exposure to PFAS can lead to liver damage, infertility, cancer, and other issues. Microplastics accumulate in the human body, disrupting immunity and reproductive systems and potentially causing myriad other medical problems.

Artificial grass is also harmful to the planet. It degrades over time, polluting the environment with forever chemicals and plastic particles. Installing it also means the presence of fewer natural plants, which wildlife depend on for food and habitat.

Namely, pollinators need native plants for food. And humans need pollinators, as they're responsible for the reproduction of countless flowering plant species and food crops.

Fake grass is also not as low-maintenance as people think, and it tends to break down quickly. What is low-maintenance is a natural lawn or xeriscaped space. Planting native species or creating a rock garden requires little to no weeding, watering, or mowing — equaling fewer chores for you and lower utility bills.

Other users loved the new look and expressed their disdain for artificial grass

"Looks 1,000% better," one person wrote. "Turf looks ghastly imo, especially after a few years."

Someone else pointed out how stinky turf can get after a while, saying: "So much better. Every time I see a fake lawn I just think of the smell."

Another commenter highlighted all the reasons to skip fake grass, explaining: "I wholeheartedly believe that there is no place for astro turf in gardens. Shouldn't be allowed. The micro plastics, heat absorption, the lack of insects, the lack of absorption of rainwater. People don't realize the harm that they are doing when they put it down. The garden looks great now you've changed it all back!"

