Homeowner met with warnings after sharing risky patio plan: 'Consider going in a different direction'

A Redditor asked for advice regarding ground surfacing on their rooftop patio and expressed interest in using artificial turf.

This sparked concern among commenters in the r/landscaping subreddit. "Consider going in a different direction," one advised.

Although artificial turf may seem like a low-maintenance option, it can become a pain quickly as the expensive material degrades over time, and there are several concerns about the environmental impacts and potential health issues.

Artificial turf is often made with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances –– also known as "forever chemicals" –– that are toxic and can pose health risks. They can be ingested, inhaled, or absorbed through the skin through direct contact. Artificial turf can also become extremely hot when exposed to the sun for extended periods, which, presumably, it would be in almost all outdoor applications.

Switching to a natural lawn is a great alternative to using artificial turf, as is rewilding your yard. Both options involve planting native plants and ground covers such as clover or buffalo grass.

Native plants support local biodiversity and attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies, further contributing to the environmental health of the area and helping protect our food supply.

Since native plants are well adapted to their local environments, they typically require less water and fertilizer, saving you money on your water bill and yard supplies. They do not require much maintenance since they thrive in their natural habitat with existing conditions, saving you time and additional money. Areas consisting of native plants also have natural pest control, so you don't have to introduce harmful chemicals to fight off unwanted critters.

Even a partial lawn replacement allows homeowners to reap these rewards and help the environment.

By conserving water and not using chemicals in your outdoor space, you save money while reducing planet-warming activity.

Most people who keep native plants love watching them thrive and consider the less manicured, natural outdoor environment to be beautiful. Upgrading your yard can be quite easy.

Redditors were happy to offer advice in an attempt to steer the original poster away from using artificial turf in their outdoor space.

"All that plastic is gonna get hot and dirty," predicted one Redditor.

Another Redditor said, "I recommend any color ceramic paint or tile to keep cool."

"The artificial grass will be hot to the touch, and retain heat to the area," said one commenter. "Use plants in pots if you want greenery."

